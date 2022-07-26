- Advertisement -

The Williams Lake Stampede Association is saddened over the loss of one of its directors and the icon of the Annual Stampede.

Williams Lake Stampede Association President Court Smith says Willie Crosina will be greatly missed and that they have pretty big boots to fill.

“Willie Crosina was an icon to the Williams Lake Stampede and to the western and cattle industry in Williams Lake. He was an amazing gentleman. His contribution to the Williams Lake Stampede was just unbelievable. He was our Director in charge of sponsorship, he loved going out and meeting with our sponsors and had great relations with them. He wasn’t able unfortunately to do that this year and apologized profusily that he couldn’t, he just was an amazing man.”

Smith said Crosina was involved in the rodeo, for years he organized the grand entry making sure that everything was the way it was supposed to be for the start of our rodeo, he took on many, many tasks throughout the weekend so big boots to fill would be an understatement.

“I started out as a volunteer 20 years ago and now sit in the position of President and Willie has been right there all along.” Smith said, “At one time he was in charge of the Royalty program, he took on everything He was a great mentor and somebody who just knew how to relate to the community and what the stampede meant to the community.”

Smith said what he remembers most about Willie are the stories he had of the area and the old days at the Stampede and the many things he did as a young man at the Stampede.

“He will be greatly missed and our condolences to his family and we look forward to recognizing him in a big way come 2023,” Smith said.

Willie Crosina passed away July 23, 2022, at the age of 98.