Another much-needed piece of equipment was given to the 100 Mile District General Hospital.

Public Relations and Fundraiser for the South Cariboo Health Foundation Brenda Devine says having gone well over their goal during the Annual Starry Nights Campaign, they were able to purchase a portable Bladder Scanner even after donating a Lucas 3 Chest Compression System back in January.

Devine said it’s very beneficial when it comes to helping make early detections and is about the size of a large tissue box.

“Inside it has this wand which is the actual piece of device that goes over the bladder and determines the state of the bladder, the health of the bladder, and if something needs to be done at the home level that’s one thing, but if they have to go to the emergency that will detect some of the issues and when they get there it might be a further assessment.”

Devine added this scanner is a like first step to detect if there are any issues.

In almost 8 years Starry Nights has raised close to 5-hundred dollars, and the actual foundation, which is turning 20 years old this year, has made just $4 million.