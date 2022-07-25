- Advertisement -

Pope Francis has arrived in Canada for a six-day visit, touching down in Edmonton yesterday (Sunday) to begin what he’s called a “penitential”

journey.

He’s to visit the former Ermineskin residential school at Maskwacis (MASK-wah-CHEES) today, where he’s to formally apologize for the Catholic Church’s involvement in the residential school system.

The chief of the Assembly of First Nations said she’s disappointed that the group hasn’t been involved in helping to organize the Pontiff’s visit.

RoseAnne Archibald says she isn’t being allowed to speak at the event meaning no women in leadership roles will be involved in today’s ceremony.

(BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief, Terry Teegee of Prince George, is part of a delegation scheduled to meet with the Pope in Alberta)

In B-C, viewing centres have been set up in Prince George, Vancouver, and Terrace, for residential school survivors who were unable to travel to Edmonton.

The Pope will also visit Quebec City and Iqaluit later this week.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire