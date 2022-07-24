- Advertisement -

The medals have been awarded for the BC Summer Games in Prince George.

Cariboo-North East (Zone 8) finished sixth in the medal count, with 10 gold, 10 silver, and 13 bronze.

The Zone 8 Girls Rugby team took bronze.

The team was comprised of Carmen Aubichon (Prince George), Joey Augustine (Horsefly), Adrienne Brommit (Williams Lake), Shailynn Brommit (Williams Lake), Kalli Campbell (Williams Lake), Hailey-Anne Dunbar (Williams Lake), Hailey Dutchak (Fort St. John), Gabrielle Knox (Williams Lake), Floria Meili (Lone Butte), Maya Notwotny (Williams Lake), Joelle Thurow (Williams Lake), and Shayne Turner (Fort St. John).

Cariboo-North East cleaned up in Towed Water Sports with eight medals.

Linden Pinette of Williams Lake had three golds (Boys 10-13 Trick, Jump, Boys 14-17 trick), Lucas Pinette of Williams Lake had one gold in the Boys 14-17 Trick, and Ashtynn Cullum of Williams Lake took Bronze in the Girls 10-13 Jump.

Matthew Hender and Chad Harder of Quesnel did well in the Special Olympics Athletics.

Harder took one gold (Long Jump), four silvers (100m, 200m, 800m, and 400m), and one bronze (Shot Put).

Hender won bronze in Long Jump and Shot Put.

Vancouver-Island-Central Coast finished on top of the medal count with 133.

Full results can be found here.