Interior Health (IH) is introducing its new digital health support desk, aimed to be a “one stop shop” for patients.

This will enable caregivers and their families to have a better health-care experience when accessing IH virtual and digital tools. Back on July 15th, the experience was enhanced with the addition of public technical support for online lab appointment bookings to the toll-free service.

“Essentially, we want to make it easier for members of our communities to get the support that they need.” says Jeanna Shraeder, Corporate Director for Digital Health with Interior Health.

“For us having one single number to call, we think enables this and we believe it’s just going to improve the overall experience.”

She added that putting everything into one service made the most sense.

The digital health support desk will work across the entirety of the Interior Health region, which includes 100 Mile House, and Williams Lake.

For more information on the digital health support desk, you can visit their website here.