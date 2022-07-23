- Advertisement -

Residents of Williams Lake can finally be excited for the upcoming disc golf course, which will be built in Boitanio Park.

This comes as City Council approved the award of a contract for construction, totalling $77,361. The project will be funded by past approved grants and capital budgets from 2021.

In the City’s Council Meeting Highlight package, they say that the City’s Director of Community Services will work with the Municipal Services Department and the INDesign Disc Golf Team. This will be to ensure the project gets done on time with the allocated funds.

During Tuesdays City Council meeting (July 19th) , it was asked when the disc golf course would be opened up for people to play. As of right now, the plan is to open up for this year, however Mayor Walt Cobb added that it’s as long as we don’t get snow early.

Currently, the project is still looking to get the designs implemented, which would then allow for the installation of the 18 hole disc golf course on Boitanio Park.

