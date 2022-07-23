- Advertisement -

The Quesnel SPCA recently had their facility roof collapse after the large amount of rain the area got, which has led to them finding new places to work.

Some of the staff have been working from home, and some having to even use their vehicles if travel is needed.

“Its been a change for us, because we’re all obviously very used to working out of the shelter everyday.” says Colby O’Flynn, Manager at the Quesnel SPCA.

“I’ve been in the Quesnel facility for almost twelve years now, so its been very much normal to be there everyday, and to kind of have a set routine.”

O’Flynn added that everything now needs more notice, and planning. You won’t be able to just show up and drop off a pet, as there are no staff. The Quesnel SPCA would need to be contacted before hand, so that a plan to meet can be established.

This will also help to make sure that other shelters, such as Prince George or Williams Lake are able to bring them in.

For more information on the Quesnel SPCA, you can visit their website here.