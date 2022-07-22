Listen Live

News100 Mile HouseQuesnelWilliams LakeFeatured

100 Mile House Emergency Department Closed Overnight This Weekend

By Pat Matthews
100 Mile District General Hospital (Chris Adams, MyCaribooNow.com staff)
In a release, Interior Health said that the closure is due to limited physician availability.

The Emergency Department at the 100 Mile District General Hospital will be closed starting tonight (Friday, July 22) from 8 until 8 tomorrow (Saturday, July 23) morning.

8 pm Saturday, July 23 until 8 am Sunday, July 24, and 8 pm Sunday, July 24 until 8 am Monday, July 25.

Interior Health said when the Emergency Department is closed, in the event of an emergency call 9-1-1

Residents are advised to visit the Emergency Departments at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake or Royal Inland Hospital n Kamloops.

Interior Health said all efforts were made to fill this shift and active recruitment for additional physicians to support emergency department services in 100 Mile House is ongoing.

