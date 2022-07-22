- Advertisement -

In a release, Interior Health said that the closure is due to limited physician availability.

The Emergency Department at the 100 Mile District General Hospital will be closed starting tonight (Friday, July 22) from 8 until 8 tomorrow (Saturday, July 23) morning.

8 pm Saturday, July 23 until 8 am Sunday, July 24, and 8 pm Sunday, July 24 until 8 am Monday, July 25.

Interior Health said when the Emergency Department is closed, in the event of an emergency call 9-1-1

- Advertisement -

Residents are advised to visit the Emergency Departments at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake or Royal Inland Hospital n Kamloops.

Interior Health said all efforts were made to fill this shift and active recruitment for additional physicians to support emergency department services in 100 Mile House is ongoing.