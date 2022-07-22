- Advertisement -

The River Forecast Centre has ended the high streamflow advisory that was placed on the Quesnel River.

The high streamflow advisory meant that no major flooding was expected, however low-lying areas could experience minor flooding.

The advisory was lifted at 1:00pm today (July 22nd).

Over the past couple weeks, the water levels have been receding due to the weather being a lot drier compared to June having heavy precipitation, along with the snowpack being depleted over time.

- Advertisement -

The River Forecast Centre noted that the Quesnel River at Quesnel should continue to slowly recede, as well as the Quesnel river at Likely.

Going forward, major flood concerns will be storms that bring a large amount of rain across a significant amount of watershed, which is a low probability during the summer months.

The River Forecast Centre still advises the public to stay clear of any fast flowing rivers, and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high stream-flow period.

They will also continue to monitor the water level conditions and will provide any updates if the conditions warrant any.

For more information on the different flood watches in the province, you can visit the River Forecast Centre website here.