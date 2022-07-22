- Advertisement -

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue have another tool they can use to help keep people safe when in the backcountry.

In conjunction with BC Adventuresmart, CSAR’S Public Relations Coordinator and member Debra Bortulussi said they have programs designed to be fun and informative for all ages which they offer all year round.

She said one of their main programs that are aimed at preschool to elementary school-age kids is “Hug a tree to survive”.

“It teaches kids what to do if they ever find themselves lost and teaches them basic skills like how to stay warm and dry, how to help searchers find you, and great things to put in your backpack.” Bortulussi said, “Each kid gets to go home with an emergency blanket, an actual Fox 40 rescue whistle, which we make sure we tell them to only use in emergencies, a little reflector card for signaling down planes and helicopters.”

- Advertisement -

Bortulussi added the kit also comes with a brochure that talks about all things like trip planning, training, and taking essentials and has great information for both the parent and the child.

“We do on average about 6 presentations a year teaching to 50 kids per session,” Bortulussi said, “We have some pretty good outreach, we have great partnerships with the Girl Guides, Boy Scouts, Boys and Girls Club, and the Williams Lake First Nation”

If you are interested in having Central Cariboo Search and Rescue give a BC Adventuresmart program presentation, Bortulussi said to message them directly on their Facebook page.

She added anytime someone wants them to come and do one of these programs that they are happy to work with you and tailor it to your needs.