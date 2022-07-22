- Advertisement -

A 10-year old boy was reported missing by his family yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch says he was last seen in the the West Quesnel area on Anderson Drive.

“Initially, he was was last seen by a friend around 3-30 pm. He was located this (Friday) morning shortly after 8 o’clock at a residence in West Quesnel.

Kronebusch says they are now investigating the circumstances surrounding where he was throughout the night.

“We do have one male in custody regarding this, and we are still investigating. It’s undetermined at this point if there will be charges.”

RCMP are not releasing the boy’s name.