Charges have been laid in connection with lengthy police pursuit in Quesnel area

By George Henderson
Quesnel RCMP Detachment -(MyCaribooNow. com staff)
A 33-year old man arrested following a pursuit in Quesnel last month has now been charged.

Thomas Mayhew is facing one count of dangerous driving, and resisting arrest, and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He’s due back in court on August 10th.

Quesnel RCMP say police located a man wanted on several outstanding warrants in the Bouchie Lake area back on June 30th at around 8-50 pm.

He says the suspect fled in his vehicle until a spike belt was deployed and it was disabled.

Police say the suspect then made it to another residence where he got in another vehicle that was also disabled by a spike belt.

RCMP say he then fled into a wooded area where he was eventually located with the aide of a Police Dog Service Team.

