The Cariboo is well represented at this year’s BC Summer Games in Prince George.

The action starts today (Thursday) and runs through Sunday.

The Cariboo contingent includes 35 athletes from Quesnel, 20 from Williams Lake, 4 from 100 Mile House and two each from the 108 Ranch and Lac La Hache.

They will be competing in athletics, softball, soccer, basketball, equestrian, rugby, swimming, wrestling, water sports, box lacrosse, golf, and triathlon.