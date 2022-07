- Advertisement -

A Quesnel area woman is now facing two charges in connection with a homicide investigation.

The BC Prosecution Service confirms that 49-year old Lona Lynette Cole is now facing a charge of manslaughter using a firearm in addition to second degree murder.

She’s due back in court on September 6th.

Cole is charged in connection with the shooting death of Robert Douglas.

Police responded to a death just outside of Quesnel back on July 6th of last year.