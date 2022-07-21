- Advertisement -

The Williams Lake Pride Society (WLPS) will be having their Pride flag raised in August, along with a ceremony.

The Pride flag will be raised on Monday, August 15th, at City Hall at 10:00am.

“This has been discussed or talked about, it was kind of a dream that a lot of the LGBTQ community had.” says Billie Sheridan, Recording Secretary for the Williams Lake Pride Society.

“It came about just in small talk a few months ago. We pushed to make it a reality.”

Sheridan added that having the flag raised means that they’re being seen in their own city, especially for the youth in the community.

The week of August 15th to the 21st, will be recognized as LGBTQ2+ Pride week, thanks to a proclamation by the Williams Lake City Council. During this time, the WLPS will also be having their Pride in the Puddle Festival, and the annual Williams Lake Pride Parade.

The festival will run all week, with the parade taking place on August 20th, at 8:30pm.

To stay up to date with the Williams Lake Pride Society, you can find their Facebook page here.