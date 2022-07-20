- Advertisement -

100 Mile House will be the first stop in the Cariboo for this years Texas 4000, where cyclists from Texas will bike to raise money to fight against cancer.

A total of 24 riders will be making a stop in 100 Mile House tomorrow (July 21st) to prepare themselves for their ride on the 22nd.

“We should roll in about six o’clock, and then we’ll get started with dinner, we’ll set up our camp site, our tent, and we’ll also have a team meeting.” says Audrey DeJong, Cyclist in the Texas 4000.

“After that, its like a eat, sleep and get your rest, and get ready for tomorrow.”

As to why DeJong joined the Texas 4000, she says she was drawn to it because her mother passed away from breast cancer when she was 8 years old. She went on to say that she wants to honor her memory, and other cancer survivors.

The final stop for the Texas 4000 will be Anchorage Alaska, which they hope to be there by August 12th.

For more information about the Texas 4000, you can visit their website here.