- Advertisement -

The Cariboo is about to get its first real taste of hot summer weather.

Meteorologist for Environment Canada, Bobby Sekhon says a hotter, drier, stretch of weather will begin today (July 20) in the region.

“The South Cariboo versus the North Cariboo will have a bit of a temperature difference of a few degrees because the hotter temperatures will generally be towards Southern BC then gradually get less as we move North, but it’s going to be a hot stretch for an extended period of time.”

The average temperature for the South Cariboo will reach 30 degrees celsius while Quesnel and Williams Lake will be in the mid to high 20s.

- Advertisement -

Sekhon added these temperatures should stay with us into the weekend and then there will be a change.

“Then the ridge really builds back on Monday, Tuesday of next week so we’ll get into even hotter weather mid-next week. Looking at maybe a week to ten days of generally hot, dry conditions,” Sekhon said.