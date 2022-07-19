- Advertisement -

WildSafeBC is implementing a bin tagging system to help prevent wildlife from going into garbage bins in communities.

In a release from WildSafeBC, they say that garbage is reported to be the biggest attractant across the province of BC that lead to conflicts with black bears.

“Most communities have a bylaw or a policy or procedure those kinds of things that talk about not putting your garbage out until the morning of collection day.” says Ted Traer, Community Coordinator for Cariboo WildSafeBC.

“The reason why is because it’s a massive attractant for wildlife, predominantly bears.”

The bin tagging is a highly visible and removable sticker that’ll be set on containers on public property the day before collection, or outside of times stated by local bylaws. The tagging will be placed by a WildSafeBC Coordinator.

There are other ways people can deter wildlife away from their bins.

“There’s more packaging on most foods I find. If you’re rinsing and washing that kind of thing out, you’re reducing the vast majority of the odors that would be associated within your garbage, so that kind of stuff isn’t really gonna smell.” says Traer.

For more information on this topic, and more on wildlife, you can visit the WildSafeBC website here.