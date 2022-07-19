- Advertisement -

A trial date has been set for a man charged in connection with the seizure of a firearm and an assortment of drugs in the Quesnel area.

33-year old Julian Wade Page is due back in court on March 20th of next year.

Page is facing three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one for possession of a prohibited firearm.

Quesnel RCMP say they responded to a 911 call for a domestic dispute on Graham Road in the Bouchie Lake area back on February 12th, 2021.

Police say a man was accused of pointing a handgun at a female.

Prior to their arrival, the suspect attempted to leave in a vehicle but lost control and went into the ditch a short distance away.

RCMP say a suspect was then located hiding in a chicken coop.

Police say a search of the area was then conducted, with the aide of RCMP Police Dog Services, to locate any evidence that was discarded by the man.

They say it revealed a loaded 9 millimetre handgun, more than 250 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of meth mixed with fentanyl, 23 grams of crack cocaine, and more than 47-hundred dollars cash.