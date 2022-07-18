- Advertisement -

Williams Lake First Nation and the Union of BC Indian Chiefs are calling for a public inquiry into the RCMP’s response to a call for help from a First Nations man that ended up deceased.

They say Williams Lake RCMP responded to a distress call on Sunday, July 10th by the family of a Williams Lake First Nation member that feared he was contemplating self-harm.

In a release, Williams Lake First Nation and the Union of BC Indian Chiefs said the response by the RCMP ultimately resulted in the man’s death.

WLFN and UBCIC said they’re launching a call for a public inquiry into the RCMP’s response and the need for national reform to the RCMP’s discriminatory practices towards Indigenous peoples.

A release from RCMP on July 10th, 2022, said the Independent Investigations Office is now investigating the incident to determine whether police actions contributed to the man’s death.

As a result, police say no further information will be released.

A media press conference is scheduled for tomorrow, July 19th, at Williams Lake First Nation Office at 10 am where WLFN Chief Willie Sellars, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, UBCIC president, and a family delegate will speak.