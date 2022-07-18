- Advertisement -

Quesnel RCMP Sergeant Clay Kronebusch says there were no major incidents, and for the most part people behaved themselves over the Billy Barker Days weekend.

“Throughout the weekend here I think we responded to 142 calls for service. And like I said most of those calls for service didn’t relate to Billy Barker Days, but maybe a bit of an increase with extra people in town. I think we made 16 arrests. Only two of those were related to people overindulging in alcohol, so again unrelated to Billy Barker Days.”

Kronebusch says it was a good weekend overall.

“We had extra resources in town working to ensure that everybody had a fun and safe weekend. Overall, people were well behaved. We didn’t have any real major incidents to speak of. We did have extra counter attack enforcement out there, We did several road checks and we did issue a few roadside prohibitions, but most people had arranged sober drivers and not a lot of people were drinking and driving.”

Kronebusch says there were a few minor incidents.

“At the bar, but the staff at the bar dealt with that and the security at the rodeo dealt with their stuff and shut all that down. We really didn’t have to get too involved with that, like I said very minor incidents occurred.”