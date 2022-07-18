- Advertisement -

Williams Lake Fire Department was quick to respond to a vehicle fire over the weekend.

Deputy Fire Chief Joan Flaspholer said they responded to a call yesterday morning at 11:48 regarding the incident in the laneway behind the CIBC in the City’s downtown core.

“We had 19 members come and attend, rolling with our chief 3 duty trucks, engine 11 and ladder 11 to support. We had the fire extinguished by 12:05 and we had it so that the fire didn’t extend anywhere than from the vehicle itself. It was quite contained to just the engine compartment which is good, no extensions and no other issues to buildings or anything around it,” Flaspholer said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.