Police Requesting Publics Help Regarding A Stolen Truck Incident In The South Cariboo

By Pat Matthews
100 Mile House RCMP (Chris Adams, MyCaribooNow.com staff)
100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of a stolen vehicle Friday (July 15th) morning from Kal Tire on Taylor Drive directly off Highway 97.

Sargeant Brad McKinnon said when police arrived they later determined that a 5-ton truck had been stolen and driven North on Highway 97 to Lac La Hache where it was later recovered and returned.

Police are requesting anyone who may have been traveling in the area Friday morning between the hours of 5 and 8 and has any information, including dashboard camera footage to contact the 100 Mile House Detachment at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2222(TIPS).

