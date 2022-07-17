- Advertisement -

There were a number of local winners at the 55th annual Quesnel Rodeo over the Billy Barker Days weekend.

Quesnel’s Dyson LeNeve picked up first and second place money in the #8 Team Roping.

He and Gracie Antoine from Cache Creek were first with times of 7.9 and 14.1 seconds.

LeNeve and Brianna Billy from Williams Lake were in the runner-up position.

Quesnel’s Dustin Nicholson took the steer wrestling title with runs of 6-flat and 6 and 7.

Virgil Poffenroth from Riske Creek took home the bronze medal in third with a 12 and 3 and 21-flat after breaking the barrier on Sunday.

Former Canadian Tie Down Roping champion Steve Lloyd of Quesnel was this year’s winner in that event in the Gus Cameron arena.

After a 12 and 7 in his first go heading into Championship Sunday, Loyd stopped the clock in 10.8 seconds to go from 4th to first overall.

Kenzie Loyd, Steve’s daughter, claimed the Junior Breakaway Roping title with a 5 and 2.

Kyder Lloyd, her brother, was the runner-up.

There were close to 100 entries in this year’s Open Barrel Racing and Williams Lake’s Dariene Andros ended up in second place overall with times of 16.52 and 16.67 seconds.

Jody Hancock of Quesnel was the runner-up in the Open Breakaway Roping.

She went from 7th to 2nd with a time of 3.3 seconds.

And fresh off a win at the Williams Lake Stampede, the Al Puhallo team from Quesnel claimed this year’s wild horse race title with wins on Friday night and Sunday afternoon.

OTHER WINNERS

Bareback: Jared Marshall (Prince George)

Saddle Bronc: Christoph Muigg (Hazelton)

Open Barrel Racing: Madelin Pozzobon (Pritchard)

Junior Barrel Racing: Ella Stevenson (Prince George)

Pee Wee Barrel Racing: Ainslee Meise (Prince George)

Open Breakaway Roping: Fallyn Mills (Pink Mountain)

Junior Steer Riding: Kale Mikkelsen (Pritchard)

Open Team Roping: Josh Cahill (Clinton) and Mike Beers (Kamloops)

Bull Riding: Dusty Golden (Mayerthorpe, Alberta)