Quesnel river has downgraded to a high streamflow advisory, from its previous advisory of flood watch.

On the British Columbia river forecast centre, they say that a high streamflow advisory is River levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

The flood watch was originally put in place last week, but due to the drier weather, the water levels has had an opportunity to decrease.

Next week, Quesnel will continue to have a lack of precipitation, However this weekend there is a chance of rain for both today (July 16th) and Sunday.

For more information on the flood advisories, and to keep an eye on Quesnel river, you can visit the British Columbia river forecast centre here.