A local cowboy has a share of the lead in two events after last (Friday) night’s opening performance of the 55th annual Quesnel Rodeo.

Dyson LeNeve and Gracie Antoine from Cache Creek are first in the #8 Team Roping with a time of 7.9 seconds, and LeNeve and John Hancock of Quesnel are number one in the Open Team Roping with a time of 7 and 5.

Other Cariboo leaders after performance number one include Dustin Nicholson of Quesnel in the Steer Wrestling with a 6 and 5, Cody Braaten from 150-Mile has a share of the lead in the Tie Down Roping, and Jordyn Farmer from Quesnel is leading the Junior Breakaway roping.

Some other results of note include the Al Puhallo team from Quesnel winning the Wild Horse Race on opening night.

Dariene Andros from Williams Lake is sitting in second place in the Open Barrel Racing, Reese Colgate from the Lake City is currently number two in the Junior Barrels, Williams Lake’s Briana Billy is second in the Open Breakaway Roping, Julia Bowden from Quesnel and Chad Braaten from 150 Mile are second in the #8 Team Roping, and Brandon Loring from Riske Creek is sitting in second in the Steer Riding.

There is a slack performance this (Saturday) morning at Alex Fraser Park.

Performance number two starts at 2 o’clock this afternoon.

After today, the top 10 in each of the major events and the top 6 in the junior and pee wee events will qualify for the finals on Championship Sunday.