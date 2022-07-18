- Advertisement -

The Quesnel SPCA posted on Facebook, that the facility has closed indefinitely due to the roof collapsing.

In the Facebook post, the Quesnel SPCA said that the roof collapsing was due to heavy rainfall that hit the area. They added that they are working to assess the damage, and are working to provide services to the animals who would’ve been cared for in their facility.

They also confirmed that no animals or humans were harmed, as the area that collapsed was the shelter area.

As to where people can surrender their pet, Quesnel SPCA says that you’ll need to go to another location. The closest SPCA shelter from Quesnel is the Williams Lake SPCA, with the next one being Prince George.

For more information on the Quesnel SPCA situation, you can find their Facebook page here.