- Advertisement -

Kevin Falcon has made his way through the Cariboo today talking to residents about his plan if he were to get elected.

One issue that’s been on a lot of peoples minds lately is affordability.

“In housing, we have the highest housing prices in North America under this NDP government.” says Kevin Falcon, Leader of the BC Liberal Party.

“What I would do differently is introduce legislation, so that local governments are forced through legislation to have to have a timely approval process, which will get more supply into the market in a quicker more timelier way.”

- Advertisement -

When asked about gas prices and lack of public transportation, Falcon said that his government has been calling for a tax holiday on all fuel taxes, for at least 90 days.

Another issue that’s been affecting communities are criminals who either aren’t getting jail time, and in some cases, simply not getting charged.

“Some of these folk do have mental health issues, so understandably you don’t want them jailed.” says Falcon.

“We can’t just keep releasing them back into the community where they’re creating a huge amount of impact, and that’s why I think we need to make a massive investment in providing proper 24/7 care.”

He noted that not all of them have mental health issues, but a good percentage does.

Falcon’s tour began in 100 Mile House yesterday, and went through Williams Lake and Quesnel today.

The next provincial election will be taking place in October 2024.