A group of students from the Women in Trades Exploratory Program at TRU are rolling up their sleeves and doing some enhancements at a famous location in the South Cariboo.

For the first two weeks of the 2-month program, these students are busily doing carpentry work at the 108 Heritage Site.

Marie Weisbeck Coordinator for Community Education and Workforce Training explains.

“These women have delved into a 12-week Exploratory Program in Trades. They’ll be taking on carpentry, mechanical, welding, and also electrical. Currently, they are in carpentry for 3 weeks and they’re taking on some much-needed projects at the Heritage Site building some new picnic tables, garbage bins, planter boxes, and some benches. And next week they’re actually going to do a concrete pour.”

With a shortage of skilled trades workers expected to reach 15,000 in BC within the next three years, Weisbeck said it’s a great time to explore trade careers.

She also noted how proud she is of these students.

“They become quite a cohesive group already. Donna Barnett from the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce has been instrumental in bringing this project to light and making those connections and I know that she’s a huge supporter of trades. And everyone at the 108 Heritage Site has made the girls feel at home and it’s been a great experience for everyone, Weisbeck said.

The Women In Trades Exploratory program for 100 Mile House quickly filled up indicating the interest and need in the community.

It’s delivered through Thompson Rivers University and School District 27, being taught at the High School, the 100 Mile House Regional Centre, and in the community.