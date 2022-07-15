- Advertisement -

A trial date has been set for a South Cariboo man who is charged in connection with a shooting incident.

47-year old Scott Bradley is due back in Supreme Court on January 9th.

Bradley is charged with discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure and possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

100 Mile House RCMP were called out to a rural area along Highway 24 near Roe Lake back on May 4th, 2019.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a male with a gunshot wound to his hip.

RCMP say the victim told them that he and a friend for into a heated argument after consuming alcohol, which led to a shooting.