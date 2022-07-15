- Advertisement -

Quesnel is having its Billy Barker Days, which started yesterday with its 2022 crash to pass, and more.

Today, the event will have its rodeo, which goes until Sunday, and the kids day in the park that’ll have activities and games.

Tomorrow, the Billy Barker Days parade will take place in downtown Quesnel at 10:00am, along with stock car racing at 5:00pm, and the rodeo.

Sunday will have laser shows, and the 2nd annual Billy Barker Days pickleball tournament. Sunday will also be the final day for the Quesnel rodeo.

In Williams Lake, Park Play Days will be taking place in Kiwanis Park. The first session began at 10:00am and will conclude at 12:00pm. The second session will go from 12:30 until 2:30.

Park Play Days will be held across the Cariboo region all week, from Monday to Friday until the end of August.

The Cariboo Motorcycle Association is hosting its 2022 Toy Run this Saturday. The run will start at the Williams Lake Visitor Centre, and will conclude at the Wildwood Fire Hall. A barbecue will also be at the finish as well.

The event will go from 2:00pm until 4:00pm.