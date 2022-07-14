- Advertisement -

Effective noon tomorrow!

That’s when Category 2 open burning will be prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction and the Tsilhqot’in Declared Title Area.

Fire Information Officer at the Cariboo Fire Centre, Adam Nicholas, said the prohibition is being enacted to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

“But it doesn’t apply to campfires that are a half a metre high by a half metre wide or smaller, and it doesn’t apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane, or briquettes. So any of those are still good, still allowed, it’s only Category 2 fires and higher.”

Other equipment and activities were also included in the Category 2 open burning prohibition.

They include fireworks, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description and air curtain burners.

The Category 2 open burning prohibition will remain in effect until noon October 1st, 2022, or until the public is otherwise notified.

Back on June 6th, Category 3 open burning was prohibited throughout the Cariboo and remains in effect until October 1st throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre and the Tsilhqot’in Declared Title Area.

The Cariboo Fire Centre stretches from Loon Lake near Clinton in the south to the Cottonwood River near Quesnel in the north, and from Tweedsmuir Provincial Park in the west to Wells Gray Provincial Park in the east.