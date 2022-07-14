- Advertisement -

Williams Lake First Nation will have a familiar face at the helm for the next four years.

Willie Sellars was re-elected yesterday as Chief by acclamation after nominated candidate Willie Alphonse Jr withdrew from the race.

He said he’s looking forward to the future and that WLFN has really been blessed over the past with great leadership.

“I just think back, Ann Louie, Willie Alphonse Jr, Nancy Sandy, Rick Gilbert, you go down the list of awesome people that we’ve had it definitely makes it easy on us to carry the torch. Over the years we’ve also been blessed in building a great team. Our staff group here is something else and something we’re also very proud of.”

Sellars added that you’re only as good as your team and not only have WLFN been able to put a pretty spectacular team of people together here but we’ve been able to retain those people over the years and it’s really shown in the work that we’ve been getting done in the Region and the community here.

“We have some really exciting community engagements coming up for the winter,” Sellars said, “with this specific claim that we had, the money that will be flowing into Williams Lake First Nation on an annual basis will really nothing is out of the realm of possibility. It’s beyond exciting some of the things we have planned moving forward into the future, not only for the City of Williams Lake but for the WLFN community getting to plan big projects with the community and hearing the input they want to see really fires me up. Getting in and having that confidence from the membership in this election is something I won’t take for granted. I know there’s still a lot of work to do and I’m really forward to getting it done.”

Two electoral races remain for Councillor positions and election day is slated for August 18th.