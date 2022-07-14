- Advertisement -

BC SPCA are calling on owners to not keep their dogs in cars during the summer heat.

Dogs can get overheated just like us, however they can’t sweat like us to release some of that heat, which causes their body temperatures to rise more quickly. There are cases where people will leave their A/C on for their dog, or even crack open a window for them.

“I wouldn’t rely on that. Having the A/C going definitely helps, there’s no doubt about that, but cracking a window doesn’t allow enough airflow to help cool them off.” says Elizabeth Dighton, Manager of the BC SPCA Williams Lake and District branch.

“As we all know, dogs will pant to try and regulate their body temperature. A cracked window is just not enough.”

If you were to come across a dog in a hot car that my look like it’s getting overheated, best thing to do is get help. You could get a store manager to call out the license plate of the vehicle in hopes the owner will return. If not, you can call bylaw if you’re in city limits, and they can try and track down the owner. After that, calling RCMP is best.

For more information on dogs being left in hot cars, you can visit the BC SPCA website here.