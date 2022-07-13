- Advertisement -

Kamloops RCMP is requesting help from the public in locating two missing children.

On July 8th, the boys non-custodial parent, Kristen Mochrie, is believed to have picked them up for an unscheduled visit. The kids have not been heard from since.

The children are believed to be with Kristen and her partner, Cory Battilana.

RCMP say that the whereabouts are unknown and that police and family are concerned for the wellbeing of the boys.

- Advertisement -

Information obtained indicates they may have been heading to Barriere, 100 Mile, Lillooet, or the Edmonton area.

They are described as:

William Mochrie

11-year-old male

4’7

71 lbs

Brown hair and eyes

Mark Mochrie

13-year-old male

5 foot

141 lbs

Brown hair and eyes

Kristen Mochrie (may also go by Warawa)

37 years old

5’2

170 lbs

Brown hair

Green eyes

Cory Battilana

38 years old

5’8

163 lbs

Brown hair and eyes

It’s believed they may be traveling in either of the following vehicles:

1997 red two-door Honda Civic, BC license plate LR520R

2017 blue five-door Hyundai Santa Fe, BC license plate KE920K

Anyone with information is asked to call their nearest police department, or Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000