Liberal party leader for BC, Kevin Falcon will be making his rounds through the Cariboo today (July 14th), and into tomorrow.

Falcon’s first stop will be at the Pinkney Complex in 100 Mile House. He will be there from 3:00pm-4:30pm.

Then tomorrow, Falcon will be in Williams Lake from 11:00am-2:00pm. The event will have a bbq along with bouncy castle at Boitanio Park.

“He’s gonna spend his time and tour a few different venues throughout the riding.” says Lorne Doerkson, MLA for the Cariboo – Chilcotin.

“He’s gonna spend some time talking to industry players, and obviously the public events are an opportunity for us to introduce our new leader to residents of the Cariboo – Chilcotin.”

Falcon will also be making his way to Quesnel Tomorrow.