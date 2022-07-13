- Advertisement -

The Cariboo will be represented by an up-and-coming rugby star at the 2022 Canada Summer Games this August.

17-year-old Grace Turner from Williams Lake made Team BC who will be in Ontario taking part in the Inaugural Rugby 7’s starting August 8th.

Program Lead for the Elite 7 and Head Coach Darcy Patterson said she is very excited to have Turner on the roster and explained the road she took to make it there

“She did come to a few tryouts, was in the mix, and then she played at the High School Provincial Championships and was a big leader on their team. Turner really shone at the TRC’s as well, she really cemented herself onto the team at that tournament and obviously through the tryouts as well.”

Patterson noted that she really liked Turner’s speed and the way she plays the game.

“She’s someone that has kind of been in the program for a few years now and cemented her spot at the last Regional TRC event where she was an outstanding player for Tora so we’re excited to have her both lead and play on the team as we go towards the Canada Summer Games.”

Patterson added that the team will be training hard over the two training camps that started today (July 13) to prepare for the event.

The Inaugural Rugby 7’s competition will be held from August 8th to 10th on the playing fields of Brock University.