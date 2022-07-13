- Advertisement -

New ice will be coming to the 100 Mile House Curling Club thanks to a new water system.

The new system will allow for the ice surface to be less wet, which should make the ice faster to make it easier to throw a stone on the sheet of ice.

“The other benefit, besides the ice, is that it’ll allow us to make more, it’ll have more good water.” says Gordon Smith, President of the 100 Mile House Curling Club.

“We can actually build our ice surface using treated water from start to finish, where as with the old system, we had to use untreated water for a base then put the treated water on top.”

As to when the new water system will be used, Smith says that it’ll start on September 20th of this year, if all goes as planned.

For more information on the 100 Mile House Curling Club, you can visit their website here.