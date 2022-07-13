- Advertisement -

A trial date has been set for a man accused in a stabbing in downtown Quesnel.

45-year old Leif Myltoft is due back in provincial court on August 18th.

He’s charged with one count of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Quesnel RCMP were called to the Safeway parking lot just after 5-30 back on January 19th.

- Advertisement -

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a person in need of urgent medical attention.

Police say further investigation revealed that an adult male had been walking along the 400 block of Reid Street when he was confronted by another male and was stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.