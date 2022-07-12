- Advertisement -

United Way BC is looking to provide help for Ukrainians arriving in the province, as the needs for housing has increased.

Around 90 per cent of Ukrainians entering the province are placed in the Lower Mainland, however, United Way is still open to having help from outside regions.

“We also encourage any housing providers, so individuals with housing that could be provided long term, to connect with us and send us those opportunities.” says Alžběta Sabová, Food Security Initiative Manager for United Way BC.

“That is huge encouragement for families to come to the region that are outside of the Lower Mainland.”

- Advertisement -

Not only will housing be needed to help the Ukrainians, but United Way BC will also help by providing goods to families as well.

For more information about how United Way BC is helping Ukrainians, you can visit their website here.