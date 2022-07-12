- Advertisement -

Premiers across Canada met in person for the first time in two years to discuss issues around healthcare, affordability, labour and supply chains and are calling on the federal government to work with them.

The premiers are looking for the federal government to increase its share of provincial-territorial health care costs from 22 per cent to 35 per cent.

They say they’ve been asking to meet with the prime minister repeatedly and are once again calling for a First Ministers’ Meeting to resolve this issue.

“We don’t want to quibble about the money,” said B.C. Premier John Horgan.

- Advertisement -

“We want to get to the table to talk to the federal government. They’re not acknowledging and recognizing the crisis in communities across the country.”

“They’re asleep at the switch quite frankly,” he added.

“We invite them to come talk to us about how we can work together to get the outcome that Canadians deserve.”

According to provincial officials, one-time targeted funding won’t be able to repair our health care systems, but recurring support can make a tangible difference.

The premiers are also looking for the federal government to come to the table and discuss supply and labour issues.

They acknowledged a lot of issues are being brought on by the war in Ukraine, but say there are things government can and needs to do to help Canadians.

Premiers are calling on the federal government to work with provinces and territories to expand port capacity and streamline port renewal projects.

They also want assurance that food and agricultural products being sold to countries experiencing supply issues from the war in Ukraine will not be blocked by regulatory barriers.

Discussion talks about more support for climate change efforts, energy security, food security, mental health and addictions help and Arctic security from Russia are also included.

For more on the Premiers’ concerns and suggestions for the federal government, visit the link below.

MORE: Affordability and Global Challenges (The Council of the Federation Canada’s Premiers)