A bail hearing for the accused in a shooting incident at the Williams Lake Stampede is now set for July 25th.

That was the result of a court appearance yesterday for 33-year old Jordell Sellars.

His lawyer appeared on his behalf.

Sellars is charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent to endanger the life of Lashway Merritt.

Police were called to the Stampede Grounds just after 3 o’clock on July 3rd after they received multiple reports of a shooting.

RCMP say two individuals, including one innocent bystander, were injured.