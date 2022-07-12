- Advertisement -

The Mcleese Lake Recycling Depot that was stolen late last fall could be making its return sooner rather than later.

Steve Forseth, Cariboo Regional District Director for Area D, said he’s optimistic that residents could be using that facility at the Mcleese Lake Transfer Station once again in the near future.

He said he’s been working with CRD staff to try and get it re-established and received some good news from last week’s Board meeting.

“I have been informed that staff has the building required to host the Recycling Depot, we’re just waiting on the roll-up doors to be installed and if all goes well, we could see it installed and put back at the Mcleese Lake Transfer Station as soon as September,” Forseth said.

- Advertisement -

We asked Forseth what the residents have been doing with their recyclables.

“At my suggestion, they’ve been taking it either to the Central Cariboo Transfer Station on Frizzi Road in Williams Lake or to the other closest rural facility which is the Wildwood Transfer Station.” Forseth said, “This has been the topic of conversation at Mcleese Lake, obviously, because residents really enjoy having that close-to-home facility so they’ve been asking their Area Director when can we see some action on getting that restored. As the Area Director, I have been working with staff to try to facilitate getting that restored as quickly as we could.”

He added that residents were thrilled to hear that they’re really close to having the Recycling Depot put back in.

“They understand these things take time to facilitate and get back but I think they’ll be very pleased once we’re able to get this Recycling Depot put back in Mcleese Lake this Fall.”

It has been in place at Mcleese Lake since September 2019.