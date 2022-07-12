- Advertisement -

A former Williams Lake Stampede Association member now Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA was the MC at a very special dinner yesterday evening.

Lorne Doerkson said he was excited and grateful to be there among the countless volunteers and Directors that came together for a rescheduled barbecue dinner for their hard work over the Stampede weekend.

“We’re certainly proud of the work they do, and I know they are too,” Doerkson said, “I think they’re pretty excited to be here as we have a great meal planned for tonight (July 11), gifts for the volunteers, and some music, so we should have a great time together.”

He added that he’s proud of the efforts the volunteers put in, working very hard to give an incredible 4 days of rodeo to the community, and highly impressed he is of how they responded to get a large crowd of rodeo fans out of the grandstand safely.