Charges have now been laid in connection with a series of thefts at some local businesses in Quesnel.

34-year old Travis Paul is facing one count of possession of stolen property over 5 thousand dollars, while 48-year old Stephanie Driediger and 29-year old Desarae Hiebert are charged with taking a vehicle without the owners consent.

All three were arrested back on July 6th.

Quesnel RCMP say they were apprehended in the 800 block of Rita Road in a stolen vehicle.

Police say several stolen items from some businesses were also found in the vehicle.

Paul is due back in court today (Tuesday), while Driediger and Heibert have an arraignment hearing set for October 11th.