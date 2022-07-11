- Advertisement -

(With files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

An officer with the Prince George RCMP sustained minor injuries after an altercation with a suspect.

Earlier this morning, officers responded to a report of a theft in the area of 15th Avenue and Victoria Street.

Police located the suspect a short distance away and arrested him, he was found to be in possession of a firearm and had an outstanding arrest warrant.

The suspect was transported to the Prince George Detachments cells.

While being booked in, a physical altercation occurred where bear spray was used and an officer discharged their service pistol.

The suspect also sustained injuries during the scrap and received medical attention.

The Independent Investigations Office has been notified.

The investigation remains active.