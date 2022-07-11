- Advertisement -

The Cariboo Fire Center is among several ground crews that are on site trying to suppress the wildfire burning on both sides of the BC/Yukon border.

Adam Nicholas, Communications Assistant with the Cariboo Fire Center said their gradual deployment took place over the past few days.

“We have deployed 43 personnel to the Yukon which is two single resources and 41 firefighters. That’s one Unit Crew and 6 Initial Attack Crews, and we’ve also deployed 5 single resources to assist with fire response efforts in the Northwest Fire Center which is in BC but on the Yukon border so kind of in the same geographical range as the other fires are occurring in.”

Nicholas noted that crews are deployed for up to 14-days each and we do have them in rotation.

“There is very little fire activity in our zone (Cariboo Fire Zone),” Nicholas said, “so we are good are good to export a lot of people at once, and other Fire Centre’s also don’t have a lot of activity going on so there is quite a pool to draw from in terms of resources.”

Nicholas noted that they didn’t have the exact details about the specific activities they were doing.

“But they would include direct attack and indirect attack which is suppressing the fire with water and other fire suppression actions, but there would also be indirect attack which is eliminating the fuel in the fire’s path before it can be consumed, prescribed burning is what that would be called,” Nicholas said.