There were fewer sales during the first 6 months of 2022, but the amount of money that properties were sold for was up over the same period last year.

That sums up the latest report from the BC Northern Real Estate Board.

293 properties were sold in the 100 Mile House area through June of this year, down from 476 during the first 6 months of 2021.

Williams Lake had 233 sales through June, down from 314 at the same time last year.

And Quesnel had 202 sales as of June 30th, which was down from 246.

A single detached home in 100 Mile sold for an average price of 483 thousand dollars during the first 6 months of this year, up from 387.

The jump in the Lake City was from $372,637 at the end of June last year, to almost 437 thousand this year, and the increase in Quesnel was from an average of nearly 320 thousand to $395,779.

100 Mile House: 293 properties worth $127 million have changed hands through the MLS® in the area since January 1st. This compares with 476 properties worth $150 million in the same period in 2021. Half of the 83 homes that sold so far this year, sold for $485,000 or less and, on average, it took 48 days for these homes to sell. Also reported sold were 89 parcels of vacant land, 76 homes on acreage, 4 manufactured homes in parks, 20 on land, and 8 recreational properties. At the end of June there were 292 properties of all types available for purchase through the MLS® in the 100 Mile House area.

Williams Lake: 233 properties have sold so far this year, compared to 314 properties by June 30, 2021. The value of these properties is $92.2 million ($97.7 million in 2021). Of the 83 single-family homes sold this year, half sold for less than $445,100 and these homes took, on average, 31 days to sell. In addition, 14 parcels of vacant land, 19 townhouses, 56 homes on acreage, 12 manufactured homes in parks and 24 manufactured homes on land changed hands in the first six months of 2022. At the end of June there were 172 properties of all types available for purchase through the MLS® in the Williams Lake area.

Quesnel: In the Quesnel area, REALTORS® reported 202 sales worth $64.9 million so far this year, compared to 246 sales worth $62.7 million in the first six months of 2021. Of the 61 single-family homes sold between January and June, half sold for less than $380,000; these homes took, on average, 35 days to sell. In addition, 45 parcels of vacant land, 45 homes on acreage, 12 manufactured homes in parks and 19 manufactured homes on land have sold in the first six months of 2022. As of June 30th, there were 168 properties of all types available for purchase through the MLS® in the Quesnel area.