Nevaeh Kueber and Jada Crossman were the successful candidates out of five that competed in this year’s Quesnel Ambassador Leadership Program.
An awards ceremony was held on Saturday night (July 9) at the Chuck Mobley Theatre at Correlieu Secondary School.
After two years of COVID, a full audience was in attendance.
Several other awards were presented.
Bob Graham Memorial-Jada Crossman
Most Improved Speech-Olivia Trimble
Friendship-Olivia Trimble
Presentation-Naveah Kueber
Public Speaking-Jada Crossman
Knowledge-Jada Crossman
The crowd also recognized the outgoing Ambassadors, Naylene Runge, Jeaana Dumais, and Jessie Johal.
