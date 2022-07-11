- Advertisement -

Nevaeh Kueber and Jada Crossman were the successful candidates out of five that competed in this year’s Quesnel Ambassador Leadership Program.

An awards ceremony was held on Saturday night (July 9) at the Chuck Mobley Theatre at Correlieu Secondary School.

After two years of COVID, a full audience was in attendance.

Several other awards were presented.

Bob Graham Memorial-Jada Crossman

Most Improved Speech-Olivia Trimble

Friendship-Olivia Trimble

Presentation-Naveah Kueber

Public Speaking-Jada Crossman

Knowledge-Jada Crossman

The crowd also recognized the outgoing Ambassadors, Naylene Runge, Jeaana Dumais, and Jessie Johal.