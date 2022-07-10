- Advertisement -

Update (Sunday 7:00):

In a release, the RCMP advised the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident in Williams Lake where one man has died.

On July 10, around 3:40 a.m., Williams Lake RCMP received a complaint that a man had a weapon and was contemplating self-harm at a home in the community. Police then attended the residence, established a perimeter and a police negotiator tried to contact the man.

Around 12:30 p.m., the North District Emergency Response Team entered the home to find a deceased man with a weapon, and what appeared to be an injury caused by himself.

RCMP are working with the BC Coroner’s Service to identify the cause of death.

IIO BC is investigating the incident to determine if police actions contributed to the man’s death.

As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Update (Sunday 5:00pm):

A coroner was called out to the scene at 11th street and Smedley Street earlier this afternoon.

Police were still on the scene, but only had the building blocked off to the public.

“About four o’clock this morning, I hear a couple gunshots, so I hopped up and come outside.” says Gord, a resident in the area.

“I couldn’t see nothing, and then the police arrived in a few minutes and we’re back in the house.”

As of now, 10th street has opened back up to the public, however 11th street is still closed off.

Original Story (Sunday 12:30pm):

Williams Lake RCMP blocked off 11th Avenue and Smedley Street since just before 6:30am Sunday (July 10th).

Staff Sargent Del Byron said that residents in the area have been asked to go into their basements for now.

He also added that most people had been evacuated from the area already. However, police are still trying to get a person out of the residence.

Multiple loud bangs could be heard from the area that the RCMP have blocked off.

The RCMP are asking the public to stay away from the area.

More to come.